Construction to resume on bus rapid transit lanes in Park City this spring

Park City identified the need for dedicated bus lanes 15 years ago, and construction began in fall 2025 with restriping lanes and removing concrete medians along state Route 224.

The bus rapid transit project is intended to help buses bypass traffic and stay on schedule.

High Valley Transit chief development officer Gabe Shields said the next phase of work begins April 6.

“This year, the focus is between Olympic Boulevard and Canyons Drive, as well as the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 2.

Between Olympic Parkway and Bobsled Boulevard, work will be on the west side of the highway; from Bobsled to Canyons Resort Drive, work will be on the east side.

At the Deer Valley Drive intersection, crews will be working on the northwest and southeast corners. Eventually, new turn lanes and updated traffic lights will be added to that spot.

Shields said construction will include relocating utilities, installing new drainage infrastructure and paving.

“We see intensive construction in 2026 as well as 2027, and then into 2028, that’s really where we’re buttoning things up – so we’re doing landscaping, aesthetics, striping, things of that nature,” he said.

Drivers will still have access to two travel lanes in each direction throughout construction.

“This is going to really run every summer, as weather allows, from springtime all the way through the end of September,” Shields said.

The project will be completed in fall 2028.

High Valley Transit executive director Caroline Rodriguez told KPCW in September 2025 the transportation agency expects to carry over 5,000 people on buses every day once the bus rapid transit project is complete.

Construction will cost $109.9 million, with funding from the state transportation commission, Summit County, Park City and High Valley Transit.

Shields said the project bid includes a guaranteed maximum price.

“That way, a lot of the risk is baked into the contractor’s price,” he said. “There’s not a continuing slew of change orders.”

Details about the bus rapid transit project are available on the High Valley Transit website.