Utahns urged to wear life jackets after 8 open-water deaths in 2026

Utah recreation officials and the state medical examiner urged Utahns to wear life jackets after eight people died in open-water drowning incidents since the start of 2026.

Cory Russo with the medical examiner’s office said wearing a life jacket is a small act that can prevent devastating tragedies for families. She added that most drowning deaths are preventable.

Russo also encourages Utahns to recreate responsibly, never swimming or boating alone.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said about 90% of boating-related drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.

DNR Major Steve Bullock said most people assume they can rely on their swimming skills. He warns changing weather, alcohol use, fatigue and equipment failures can quickly become emergencies.

Bullock said Utah has a network of life jacket loan stations in state parks and other popular recreation areas that provide free access to the life-saving flotation devices.

More information about the loan program can be found here.