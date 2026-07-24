Utah part of $18M settlement with 23andMe over user data breach

Utah and more than 40 other states reached an $18 million settlement with genetic testing company 23andMe following its 2025 bankruptcy.

Utah’s share of the settlement was listed at over $460,000.

That’s separate from a $47 million class-action settlement that will reimburse consumers in the Beehive State and around the country.

23andMe’s bankruptcy followed a five-month data breach in 2025 that compromised the personal information of over seven million customers.

The information included identifying user data and genetic profiles.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown’s office and the state commerce department announced the settlement July 22.

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The agreement requires the company to pay out $18 million and limits its future use of any genetic information it retained.

In a statement, Utah Department of Commerce Commissioner Margaret Busse said it’s important that companies understand their responsibility to protect the personal information of consumers.

She said 23andMe did not do enough to protect the sensitive and private information of its customers.