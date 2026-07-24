Friday Film Review | 'Young Washington'

“Young Washington” follows the future president through the earliest days of an ambitious career that would shape not only his own life and the future of Virginia, but ultimately the United States.

Except for newcomer William Franklyn-Miller as Washington, the main cast members are recognizable veteran actors. Mary-Louise Parker plays his mother. Kelsey Grammer plays wealthy landowner Thomas Fairfax, the benefactor who hires Washington for a surveying mission leading to his military career. Ben Kingsley is Governor Dinwiddie and Andy Serkis is General Braddock.

The major historical events depicted in the film are well documented in Washington's journals and correspondence. Historians are also well aware of Washington’s strengths and weaknesses, both represented in the narrative. However, it's the interpretation—and occasionally the mythology—that left me questioning what I was seeing.

Costuming and sets were period authentic and impressive. Battle scenes were intense and well-staged. Yet, there were elements of the story which seemed simplistic, and in the dialogue and action that felt inauthentic and disconcerting. For example, at one point when Washington outlined a plan to a group of his men, one of them responded, “Works for me!” It felt totally anachronistic. The depiction of Washington’s brave efforts during the failed General Braddock offensive were so over-the-top, I half expected the unfurling of a red cape as Washington and his winged horse swooped over the battlefield hurling lightning bolts at the enemy.

As the credits rolled, the audience wasn't simply thanked for attending. Instead, viewers were invited to scan a QR code, help purchase tickets for others, and become part of Angel Studios' growing community. It was a reminder that this studio isn't simply producing films; it's building a movement of audiences who help fund, promote, and shape future projects and provide an ever-widening platform for their narratives.

Every filmmaker tells history through a particular lens. Watching “Young Washington", I found myself asking: At what point does historical storytelling become an effort to shape or reshape our understanding of history? That's a question worth considering—not just with this film, but with every film based on history.

“Young Washington” is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours and 2 glorifying minutes.