2 injured in possible stabbing on Park City's Deer Valley Drive

Two people were injured near Old Town around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning in a "possible stabbing," Park City Municipal said in a new release.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive, which is between the Marsac Roundabout and Deer Valley Resort. The injured parties were transported to Salt Lake City-area hospitals, one by medical helicopter, Communications Director Clayton Scrivner said.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Park City police officers work the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.

No identifying information was provided. The city did not say whether anyone was arrested, but confirmed that police are not searching for any other individuals.

"Based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the city news release states. The Park City Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.