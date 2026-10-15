Park City to host open house on local land use, conservation rules

Park City’s planning team is working on updating city code to align with the city’s general plan, adopted in 2025 .

Planning director Rebecca Ward said locals can provide feedback at an open house Tuesday at the Park City Library from 5-7 p.m.

“There will be an opportunity to learn about the water-wise and fire-wise landscaping updates, firewise material updates, historic preservation, the swimming pool and hot tub code amendments that are in progress, parking and open space,” she said.

City planners propose adding better firewise practices, including updating regulations to allow fire-resistant materials on home exteriors. Staff also recommends new rules to limit landscaping within five feet of structures to ignition-resistant plants.

Sustainability ordinance changes are also up for discussion. One proposal adds landfill diversion and recycling requirements to the review process for new construction.

Attendees can also learn more about potential parking and seasonal housing changes.

University of Utah researchers will also gather input on wildfire mitigation, resilience and insurance for an ongoing study.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

