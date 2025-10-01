New Park City general plan aims to address transportation challenges

On Sept. 25 the Park City Council unanimously approved an updated general plan with four key pillars. Those include protecting the city’s small-town character, sense of community, natural setting and historic preservation.

To carry out that vision, the plan focuses on five major themes: transportation, community character, moderate income housing, water and open space, along with sustainability.

The 75-page document provides specific guidance for each of those themes, such as prioritizing public transit, walking and biking when making transportation decisions.

Other goals include prioritizing housing for 15% of the city’s workforce, and supporting initiatives that result in a reduction of water use. It also recommends creating a comprehensive plan for city-owned properties to evaluate areas needing improvement ahead of the 2034 Winter Games.

The general plan was last updated in 2014. The newest plan adds emphasis to solving transportation issues. In a community survey, 71% of Parkites said traffic and congestion is Park City’s biggest challenge ahead.

The planning blueprint also outlines goals for various neighborhoods in the city. In Quinn’s Junction, the city envisions retail, office space, housing, and a transportation hub that captures vehicles outside of town.

At the Park City Mountain base, goals for future development include workforce housing, more pedestrian infrastructure and additional open space to create vibrant community areas during the summer.

Going forward, Park City’s planning department will work with its boards and commissions to recommend annual priorities that serve the town’s evolving needs.

The plan will also guide updates to the land management code, the rules that determine what can and can’t be built in town.

