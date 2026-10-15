Park City School District athletics upgrades to be finished in November

Now, Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman says construction on the Kearns Boulevard campus will be done in November.

“Treasure Mountain is tricky now with the weather turning. The last piece of that puzzle is the tennis courts, which will require the concrete being poured,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 15.

Illegal groundwater dumping , problems with contaminated soil and other construction issues contributed to the delay.

The project includes two soccer fields, eight tennis courts and a softball and baseball field where Treasure Mountain Junior High previously stood. The facilities are now called the Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

The Dozier Football Field west of Park City High School is also getting a revamp with a new track, turf and concessions building. Those facilities are set to be complete by the end of this month.

“We're just waiting for the last pieces to be completed, and it's primarily those internal: the bathrooms, the team rooms, the concessions, where they will run the clock and the announcer,” Huntsman said.

Huntsman said football, flag football and girls soccer teams have been using the field.

Board of education president Meredith Reed said once construction is finished, board members may revisit another part of the athletics master plan. The project was split into four phases; only phase three was not approved.

It includes building a fieldhouse, expanding parking and renovating existing gyms.

“Phase three was the part that the board pulled out previously because it was such a large expense, and we weren't ready to take that on,” Reed said.

The parent-formed Go Miners Athletic Foundation is partnering with the district to help fund the project.

Huntsman said a fieldhouse would give indoor athletes facilities they deserve as well as provide space for sports teams to practice during winter.

