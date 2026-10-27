New Wasatch Back festival supports local nonprofits; features award-winning artists

Grammy-nominated artist The Black Crowes and Caamp will headline the inaugural Boundless Life Music, Arts and Culture Fest at Canyons Village June 25-26, 2027.

The nonprofit festival is organized by the Park City Community Foundation and hopes to attract people from all over the country.

Event sponsor and Columbus Pacific Development developer Tony Tyler said the event fills a need in the community.

FULL INTERVIEW: Boundless Life Music, Arts and Culture Festival sponsors Tony Tyler and Debbie LaBelle. Listen • 12:38

“That environment and atmosphere where you’re sitting on the mountainside, looking over the view with spectacular live music,” Tyler said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Oct. 27. “We just felt was, you know, was kind of lacking in the Park City area.”

Tyler said all proceeds will go towards local arts and culture nonprofits.

“We’ve really targeted the culture and arts organizations just because we think that by bringing in those stakeholders around us, it also gives the community a chance to engage with their missions as well,” Tyler said.

The event will also feature guided hikes and horseback rides at Red Pine Lodge. Its sponsors include Vail Resorts.

General admission and VIP weekend tickets are on sale here. Boundless is offering locals an extra $25 off early-bird GA tickets when they use code PARKCITY.

Park City Community Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.

