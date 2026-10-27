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Recreators have until Sunday to ride shuttle to Bonanza Flat

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:37 PM MDT
Park City's purple bus to Bonanza Flat can accommodate up to eight bikes per trip.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Park City's purple bus to Bonanza Flat can accommodate up to eight bikes per trip.

The free shuttle transports riders to trails in Park City's Bonanza Flat open space in the summer and winter months.

Park City’s 9 Purple bus will stop taking riders to Bonanza Flat Sunday.

The free trail shuttle takes hikers and bikers to the conservation area from the Park City Transit Center in the summer and transports cross-country skiers in the winter.

Until the snow starts to fly, the 9 Purple bus will turn around at the Montage.

A date has not yet been announced for when the Bonanza Winter Shuttle will begin service.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver