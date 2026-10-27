Recreators have until Sunday to ride shuttle to Bonanza Flat

Park City’s 9 Purple bus will stop taking riders to Bonanza Flat Sunday.

The free trail shuttle takes hikers and bikers to the conservation area from the Park City Transit Center in the summer and transports cross-country skiers in the winter.

Until the snow starts to fly, the 9 Purple bus will turn around at the Montage.

A date has not yet been announced for when the Bonanza Winter Shuttle will begin service.