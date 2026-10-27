Black Crowes, Camp to headline 2027 Boundless festival

Boundless Music, Arts, and Culture Festival sponsors Tony Tyler and Debbie LaBelle discuss the event planned for June 2027. The festival features headliners The Black Crowes and Camp, alongside mountain activities like guided hikes and horseback riding over two days at Canyons Village. Organizers say the nonprofit event will benefit local arts and culture organizations. The event is scheduled for June 25-26, 202y and weekend passes are currently available at boundlesslifefestival.com. Tyler also said the Canyons parking garage is expected to open in mid-December and also mentioned progress on the Cline Dahl parcel, which is a public-private development project with Summit County.