Provo-based food bank closing Heber location after loss of funding

Community Action Services and Food Bank was founded in 1967 to help residents in Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties with basic critical needs. But after more than eight years, the nonprofit is closing its Heber City food pantry.

Chief Impact Officer at Community Action Services and Food Bank Jessica Miller said the nonprofit has struggled to meet demand in recent months.

“We have just been using up our reserves month after month, and just recently, it was brought to the board's attention that our reserves were at the level that they do not support or cover just our essential services that we provide,” she said.

Last week the nonprofit issued an appeal for $100,000 by the end of October. Miller said the community stepped up and helped to cover the need which gives the organization a little bit of wiggle room.

But in order to be sustainable and operate into 2027, Miller said the organization needs $1.5 million by the end of the year. She said Community Action Services has to pull back operations in the Wasatch Back.

“We will need to close our Heber pantry by the end of November, and so we have been in communication with Christian Center of Park City, with Utah Food Bank, so that there will still be resources available through those organizations to help on the Wasatch Back,” she said.

She said in addition to closing the Heber location the organization will also reduce its Provo food pantry hours.

In July, Community Action Services ended its Heber Valley Circles meetings. The program helps Utahns achieve financial stability.

Miller said if the organization can’t raise $1.5 million all its programs will have to close altogether.

“And that's really sad because last year we served more than 24,000 individuals, and we've seen a growing number of new families that have accessed our services every month since June,” she said.

Community Action Services’ housing assistance programs will remain available to Wasatch Back families. Miller said the organization has also received grant funding to provide rental assistance in Summit County.