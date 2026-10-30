LDS church donates $3 million to protect Great Salt Lake from an invasive plant

The donation to the Office of the Great Salt Lake Commissioner will aid government and local conservation groups’ efforts to restore migratory bird habitat, protect shoreline wetlands and maintain natural water flow.

That includes fighting phragmites, an aggressive, non-native reed that grows up to 15 feet tall. The plant consumes thousands of acre-feet of water – or about 325,000 gallons – each year. The loss degrades the ecosystem, increases wildfire risk and prevents water from entering the Great Salt Lake.

“The Great Salt Lake is fundamental to Utah’s environment, economy and quality of life, and protecting it will take all of us working together – individuals, institutions and industry, alike,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement, “We are grateful to the Church for this generous contribution.”

The work will be overseen by Great Salt Lake Commissioner Hannah Freeze and managed within the Department of Natural resources.

