Park City Halloween to close Main Street for trick-or-treaters

Main Street will close to vehicles at 2 p.m. Saturday and parking at China Bridge will be a flat-rate of $15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials ask residents to walk, ride or take free transportation to Old Town. Leashed dogs are also allowed on city buses.

Local businesses will open their doors to trick-or-treaters starting at 3 p.m.

Main Street will reopen to vehicles around 6:30 p.m.