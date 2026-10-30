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Park City Halloween to close Main Street for trick-or-treaters

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:40 PM MDT
Photo of Mayor McCheese and family on Park City Main Street during Halloween.
KPCW
Mayor McCheese and family on Park City Main Street during Halloween.

Park City residents and their furry friends will don their most spooktacular costumes for the town’s annual Halloween celebration.

Main Street will close to vehicles at 2 p.m. Saturday and parking at China Bridge will be a flat-rate of $15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials ask residents to walk, ride or take free transportation to Old Town. Leashed dogs are also allowed on city buses.

Local businesses will open their doors to trick-or-treaters starting at 3 p.m.

Main Street will reopen to vehicles around 6:30 p.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver