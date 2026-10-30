Park City Halloween to close Main Street for trick-or-treaters
Park City residents and their furry friends will don their most spooktacular costumes for the town’s annual Halloween celebration.
Main Street will close to vehicles at 2 p.m. Saturday and parking at China Bridge will be a flat-rate of $15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City officials ask residents to walk, ride or take free transportation to Old Town. Leashed dogs are also allowed on city buses.
Local businesses will open their doors to trick-or-treaters starting at 3 p.m.
Main Street will reopen to vehicles around 6:30 p.m.