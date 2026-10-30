Utah Lt. Gov. says it is too late to mail ballots for Nov. election

Lt. Deidre Henderson shared a post on social media notifying residents Oct. 27 was the final day mailed ballots to safely reach the county clerk’s offices by the Nov. 3, 8 p.m. deadline.

Ballots that arrive after the deadline will not be counted.

Voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots can drop them in a county drop box by Nov. 3.

Ballots can also be dropped in-person at early polling sites.

Early, in-person voting in Wasatch County closes Friday, Oct. 30. Early voting in Summit County closes Saturday, Oct. 31.

The polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Voters who have mailed or dropped their ballots in a drop box can sign up to track their ballots at vote.utah.gov.