Utah Lt. Gov. says it is too late to mail ballots for Nov. election
It's too late for Utah voters to submit their ballots in the mail, but there’s still time to vote early at polling locations or use a county drop box before Election Day.
Lt. Deidre Henderson shared a post on social media notifying residents Oct. 27 was the final day mailed ballots to safely reach the county clerk’s offices by the Nov. 3, 8 p.m. deadline.
Ballots that arrive after the deadline will not be counted.
Voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots can drop them in a county drop box by Nov. 3.
Ballots can also be dropped in-person at early polling sites.
Early, in-person voting in Wasatch County closes Friday, Oct. 30. Early voting in Summit County closes Saturday, Oct. 31.
The polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Voters who have mailed or dropped their ballots in a drop box can sign up to track their ballots at vote.utah.gov.