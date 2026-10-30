Turn back clocks, check smoke detectors for daylight saving time
Utahns will gain an hour of sleep Sunday when daylight saving time ends.
Clocks will fall back an hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 1.
With the time change, national safety officials remind residents to also test their smoke alarms and replace batteries.
As Utah enters the colder months and holiday season, the risk of home fires increases with more cooking, heating and holiday decorations.
The American Red Cross says working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by about 60%.