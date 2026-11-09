Ikon adds Deer Valley access to Base Pass option

Ikon is expanding access to Deer Valley Resort for its pass holders.

For the first time, Ikon’s middle-range pass, the Base Pass, will offer three days at the Park City-based resort. Blackout days apply and skiers will need to make a reservation.

Full Ikon Pass holders can reserve up to seven days at Deer Valley.

The company’s lower-level pass, the Session Pass, does not offer access to the resort.

The expanded access comes as Deer Valley opens its newest lift, the Hail Peak Express, and seven new runs.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.