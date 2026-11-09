What’s open, closed in Wasatch Back on Veterans Day

The Park City, Summit and Wasatch County libraries will also be closed for the federal holiday.

In Summit County, trash collection will not be affected.

Wasatch County trash pickup will be delayed until Thursday.

State liquor stores will close for the federal holiday as will U.S. Post Offices; no mail will be delivered.

Originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I, the day evolved into a federal holiday honoring all U.S. military veterans on Nov. 11.