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2026 Live PC Give PC raises $6M for local nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:05 PM MST
The Park City community raised more than $6 million during the 2026 Live PC Give PC event.
Claire Wiley
/
KPCW
The Park City community raised more than $6 million during the 2026 Live PC Give PC event.

The Park City Community Foundation reported a record number of donors during its annual fundraiser Nov. 6.

One of Park City’s largest fundraisers, Live PC Give PC raised $6.1 million in a single 24-hour period.

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow said it is the most the annual fundraiser has ever raised. He said the foundation also broke its goal for individual donors with more than 7,600 people participating.

“Last year we didn't hit our participation goal, and this year we blew it out of the water,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 9

The original goal was $5.5 million from 6,800 donors.

Live PC Give PC raises money for more than 150 local nonprofits. Community Foundation Vice President of Marketing and Communications Christine Coleman said the annual event is a community effort.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Community Foundation's Joel Zarrow and Christine Coleman

“It's incredible. I've never seen so much participation from this community before,” she said. “Everybody out on the street corners, everybody giving. It was amazing.”

There were also competitions between nonprofits and community groups to raise the most money and involve the most donors.

“The largest prize this year is $2,500 to the group rather that set up a group giving page, and they get to give that $2,500 to the nonprofit of their choice,” she said. “And we can announce that it was the Literary Ladies Book Club.”

Coleman said the club will donate its award to Clark’s Christmas Foundation.

A number of organizations won other participation awards including the group that showed the most spirit. KPCW was one of two recipients for that honor.

Next year’s Live PC Give PC event is Nov. 5, 2027.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver