KPCW News Producer

KPCW is seeking an experienced, versatile journalist to produce our weekday afternoon newscasts and contribute to daily local news coverage serving Park City, Summit County, Heber, Wasatch County and the greater Wasatch Back. This role is an opportunity to help shape KPCW’s broadcast and digital news strategy while informing the communities we serve.

The ideal candidate brings strong news judgment, excellent writing and editing skills and the ability to make smart editorial decisions on deadline. Whether your experience is in television, radio or digital journalism, we want to hear from you.

To apply, send a cover letter, résumé and work samples to jobs@kpcw.org.

Responsibilities

Produce KPCW’s weekday afternoon newscasts, working with reporters and editors to deliver accurate, compelling and timely local news.

Write, edit and produce broadcast news stories, including breaking news, developing stories and daily news updates.

Monitor news developments, identify stories and help make editorial decisions about coverage and newscast priorities.

Write original stories for broadcast and digital publication.

Coordinate with the news director and reporting team to plan daily, weekly and long-term news coverage, including enterprise and evergreen stories.

Work with KPCW’s digital team to prepare and publish stories across the station’s website and social media platforms.

Record, edit and produce broadcast-quality audio, including interviews and sound bites.

Contribute ideas and support special coverage, including elections, major community events and breaking news.

Required qualifications

Professional newsroom experience in television, radio, digital journalism or a comparable news environment.

Excellent news judgment and strong, clear writing skills, particularly for broadcast.

Experience producing newscasts or managing multiple stories under deadline pressure.

Strong editorial standards, accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently while collaborating with reporters, editors and other station staff.

Familiarity with AP style and fundamental journalism ethics.

A willingness to learn new production systems and adapt skills across broadcast and digital platforms.

Knowledge of Utah and the issues affecting Summit and Wasatch counties is preferred.

Opportunities

The news producer will have opportunities to contribute to KPCW’s evolving broadcast and digital news coverage, develop original reporting, help shape daily editorial priorities and support special projects. This position offers the chance to work across platforms, collaborate closely with an experienced reporting team and play a meaningful role in strengthening local journalism throughout the Wasatch Back.

Position details

This full-time, in-person position is based at KPCW in Park City, Utah, with weekday responsibilities tied to newscast production and broadcast needs. Reports to the news director.

What KPCW offers

KPCW offers a collaborative newsroom dedicated to public service journalism, professional training through NPR and public media, opportunities to pitch work to regional and national programs and compensation based on experience.

Benefits include health insurance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, access to dental coverage and flexible spending accounts, a retirement plan, paid time off and company holidays.

How to apply

Applicants should send a résumé, cover letter and two to three work samples to jobs@kpcw.org .

About KPCW

KPCW is a nonprofit public radio station serving Summit and Wasatch counties with local news, information, music and community connection. The station’s mission is rooted in public service, trusted local journalism and helping residents understand the decisions and stories that shape life in the Wasatch Back.

KPCW is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from journalists whose backgrounds and experiences will help us better reflect and serve the full range of communities across the Wasatch Back.

