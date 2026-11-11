Charlie Kirk's accused killer to stand trial in summer 2028

June 21, 2028. That's when jury selection will begin in the trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

In an almost empty Fourth District courtroom in Provo, Judge Tony Graf gave his reasons for the trial date just over 19 months away.

"This trial setting and case management order's intent is to ensure that the constitutional rights of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Kirk are upheld at every junction," Judge Graf said. "Each party is treated with the dignity and respect they are due, as they are human beings, and that the Sixth Amendment right is protected."

Robinson sat quietly in a gray suit between his attorneys Kathy Nester and Richard Novak. His face remained expressionless, but he listened to Graf intently and nodded as he was told when his fate would be determined.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges, including aggravated murder, which could carry the death penalty. Graf has been under pressure; none of the involved parties see eye to eye on scheduling. The state called for a trial date of Jan. 31, 2028. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, publicly requested a speedy trial and filed for Oct. 4, 2027, while Robinson's defense didn't think they'd be ready until late 2029.

Graf wants monthly status reports from the parties and left the door open to hear arguments for a date extension if needed.

At the end of the hearing, Novak turned to the other members of Robinson's team and shrugged.

"Some, but not all," he said. His team has a mammoth task ahead. In his ruling, Judge Graf referenced the 30,000 files, 3.3 terabytes of data and 8 million artifacts that the defense still has to review.

STATEMENT FROM THE KIRK FAMILY:



Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing. While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 9, 2026

Defense attorney Neal Hamilton specializes in capital cases and handled several high-profile ones in Utah, including that of Douglas Carter, who was recently released on bail after decades on death row. He explained that Robinson's case is different because of the threat of the death penalty. In a straight murder case where the maximum punishment is life without parole, counsel is "constitutionally expected to provide adequate defense," as determined by the American Bar Association. In capital cases like Robinson's, that standard is significantly higher.

"As the Supreme Court has said, death is different, and it's different because of the corresponding seriousness of the offense and the punishment," he said.

"You can't take back a death sentence."

Hamilton considered Robinson's team's request for a late 2029 trial to be optimistic. Their performance is guided by the American Bar Association, which "exhaustively articulates" the requirements for a full investigation and mitigation, which takes a lot of time. Mitigation basically boils down to telling the story of Tyler Robinson. Who he is and who he was before the alleged crime, to show the court why they "should choose life."

"It's, you know, it's easy to portray our clients as a horrible insane monster," Hamilton said. "Mitigation is showing who they really are."

He emphasized that an investigation like this is a constitutional obligation and involves thorough background. Hamilton has had cases where he's interviewed a client's first-grade teacher.

A famous example where, in his opinion, mitigation hadn't been handled properly was the case of Christa Pike, the Tennessee woman who was sentenced to aggravated murder in 1996 and survived two lethal injections during a botched execution attempt this year. She had a history of severe sexual abuse as a child that was never revealed to the court during her trial.

Kirk's killing might be one of the highest-profile cases in the United States right now.

"These cases are hard enough as it is, and then to have the scrutiny of the public? High-profile cases make people go crazy."

Meghann Mills, a former prosecutor for the Utah and Salt Lake County district attorneys who now works in private practice, said it's difficult to keep public discourse from the courtroom. However, rushing to trial is not in anyone's best interest. It leaves the door open to mistakes and therefore appeals, and Mills said this would re-victimize Kirk's family.

In a statement, Erika Kirk and her family called the decision to set the trial in summer 2028 "deeply disappointing."

"While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability," the statement said.

Mills worked in the Utah County Attorney's Office when Graf was appointed in 2025 and was assigned to his court. She said what the public doesn't always understand is, regardless of the high-profile nature of the case, it's just one case in a stack of others.

"Every courtroom has their own calendar for law and motion, where all of the routine hearings, you know, pre-trials, setting new trials, all of that is still going to be going on," she said. "You'll still have people getting arrested, getting booked."

Hamilton and Mills foresee the legal saga of Tyler Robinson going on for years, warning that if the trial is rushed, people can expect appeal after appeal, especially if he receives a death sentence.

"They have to decide: Do they want it done right, or do they want it done multiple times? You think waiting for a trial is difficult? Try a full appeal on a capital case," Hamilton said.

"Those take decades."

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