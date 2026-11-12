KPCW Broadcast Production Editor & Technician

Position Summary

KPCW is seeking a versatile, technically skilled Broadcast Production Editor & Technician to support day-to-day programming and broadcast operations, collaborate with podcast hosts and producers on audio/video editing & production, broadcast technology and IT systems and assist with coordination & supervision of volunteer DJs.

The ideal candidate is organized and solutions-oriented, has strong communication and production editing skills and the ability to stay calm under pressure. Most importantly, they will share KPCW’s passion for music, local public media and serving the Wasatch Back.

To Apply

Send a cover letter, résumé and relevant audio samples to jobs@kpcw.org.

Responsibilities



Work within the Production team to maintain the overall sound and quality of KPCW’s broadcast and digital programming and ensure no interruption of service.

Write, record and produce station promos, underwriting spots, and other on-air content using Adobe Audition.

Ensure all broadcast and digital content complies with FCC guidelines and is on-brand with KPCW and public media.

Assist with production of morning podcasts ensuring quality video and audio content is created.

Record and edit morning programming for social media using Adobe Premiere Pro or similar program.

Serve as a first point of contact for day-to-day technical issues involving studios, broadcast automation, computers, audio systems, networking and the 3CX VOIP phone system.

Assist with PC configuration, software updates, IT troubleshooting and maintenance of station workstations and related equipment.

Assist with EAS procedures, broadcast compliance, and documentation of technical and operational procedures.

Work across various department’s supporting systems used for news production, website publishing, streaming and social media.

Assist with maintaining KPCW’s website, program schedules and other digital programming information.

Schedule, coordinate and record local musical artists live in-studio performances of original songs and material at the KPCW studios.

Support pledge drives, live remote broadcasts, special programming and community events, including technical setup and on-air participation.

Research and recommend programming, technology, and workflow improvements.

Be available for urgent broadcast or technical issues.

Fill in as on-air host as needed.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and professional experience.

Minimum two years of radio or broadcast experience, including on-air experience; public or community radio experience preferred.

Strong audio production skills using Adobe Creative Suite products; Audition and Premiere preferred.

Working knowledge of radio or television broadcast operations and FCC requirements.

Strong critical thinking skills with the ability to quickly learn, understand and master existing and new software programs.

Strong computer skills with the ability to troubleshoot PC software, hardware, networking, and related technical issues.

Production and live broadcast experience ideal

Familiarity with website content management, streaming and digital media tools.

Proficient in broadcast automation programming with direct experience using RCS Zetta, GSelector, Aquira, and similar broadcast technologies.

Available to support live broadcast operations during evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve urgent on-air, technical and transmission issues outside regular business hours.

What We Offer

KPCW offers a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. Benefits include health insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, access to dental coverage, flexible spending accounts, a retirement plan, paid time off and company holidays.

About KPCW

KPCW is Park City’s nonprofit public radio station, serving the Wasatch Back with trusted local journalism, engaging programming, critical alerts, and community voices. Broadcasting from Park City and online around the clock, KPCW works to keep Summit and Wasatch counties connected, informed, and engaged.

KPCW is an equal opportunity employer. Employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit and organizational needs.

