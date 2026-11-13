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Local News Hour

USPS's Operation Santa provides holiday cheer to those in need

By Roger Goldman
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM MST
USPS Customer Relation Coordinator Christian Johnston
John Burdick
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KPCW
USPS Customer Relation Coordinator Christian Johnston

Christian Johnson, a U.S. Postal Service customer relations officer explains the annual Operation Santa program that’s been providing holiday cheer for families in need since 1912. Johnson says the program accepts letters addressed to Santa Claus each September and posts them online where families, companies and individuals can adopt them and purchase gifts for others. He says the letters often request basic necessities such as coats, boots, hats, and clothing, as well as toys. Adopters can shop through the USPS portal’s Santa’s Workshop, powered by Toys R Us, or purchase gifts themselves. Letter adoptions open online Nov. 16 and interested “Santas” can go to USPSOperationSanta.com to sign up. Letters can be filtered by state, including Utah, so shoppers can help their local community.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman