Starting in 2027, Summit and Wasatch counties will officially be known as “difficult development areas,” or DDAs.

That doesn’t refer to the weather or political climate — it’s a formal designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

And affordable housing projects in a DDA can qualify for increased federal subsidies. Those are intended to offset high construction, land or utility costs.

The subsidies come by way of low-income housing tax credits, which the government gives to developers to sell to private investors.

Summit County Housing Authority Executive Director Maddy McDonough said that can fund projects that wouldn’t otherwise be feasible.

“The program is set up by the federal government to provide dollar-for-dollar reduction in federal tax liability in exchange for providing equity upfront for projects,” she said. “This allows us to be able to offset the cost and use less public subsidy and utilize private equity instead.”

HUD announces difficult development areas annually in the fall.

The designation will qualify developers in Summit or Wasatch counties for up to 30% more tax credits; it goes into effect in 2027 and will last the full calendar year.

Developers have sought to use federal tax credits to renovate the Holiday Village-Parkside Apartments and develop the Bonanza Park 5-acre site in Park City, projects colloquially known as HOPA and BOPA.

Both have so far failed to get off the ground.

That, coupled with the difficult-to-develop designation, drew some laughs at the recent Park City Council meeting where the city decided to axe the embattled BOPA proposal.

“I sense a bit of irony in the sort of designation of Park City as a DDA,” Councilmember Bill Ciraco said Friday. “In more ways than one.”

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is redesigning HOPA after failing to secure tax credits four times.

The low-income housing tax credit program is competitive, since there are more projects than tax credits to go around. It’s not clear if DDA status will make Wasatch Back projects more competitive.