Democrat Christie Babalis will join the Summit County Council starting in January. She takes over the seat of 18-year incumbent councilmember Chris Robinson, who did not run for reelection.

Babalis’ addition makes the 5-member Summit County Council majority women for the first time since it formed in 2008. She joins Tonja Hanson, Megan McKenna, Roger Armstrong and Canice Hart, who was reelected for a second term.

Babalis, an attorney who has lived in the area for over 30 years, was unopposed in the Nov. 3 election. She will represent the central Snyderville Basin, including Kimball Junction.

Babalis said she will focus on smart growth and water sustainability.

“You have some people saying everything's okay until 2050. We have plenty of water,” she said. “I've talked to many, many hydrologists in the state who have been working here for 40 plus years who say ‘No, it's not accurate. We don't have enough water.’”

While Babalis is not anti-growth, she said the county needs to develop responsibly by protecting open space and limiting traffic impacts.

Residents also elected Democrats Malena Stevens, Kacey Bates, Cindy Keyes and Margaret Olson to other county positions this year. All ran unopposed.

Incumbent Democrat Stevens took over as Summit County’s clerk earlier this year and will start her first full 4-year term in January .

Bates was appointed Summit County sheriff in 2025 , becoming the second female sheriff in Utah history and the first in Summit County. She plans to prioritize mental health treatment and prevention during her first 4-year term.

Olson has been the county attorney since 2017. During her third term, she plans to create a nonprofit with the county sheriff that would help secure transitional housing for people recovering from addiction or reentering civilian life after incarceration.

Keyes earned a second term as Summit County auditor. The role processes property values and tax appeals. She previously told KPCW she has made the paperwork process more efficient.

Voter turnout in Summit County was 69%, with over 20,000 ballots cast.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.

