Utah will explore developing a state-funded ski area — just not in all the places project organizers hoped.

On Monday, the Utah Outdoor Adventure Commission approved spending $400,000 on a site exploration and feasibility study for the Utah Public Ski Area Coalition. The money is a share of nearly $28 million in funds the commission distributed as part of its Outdoor Recreation Initiative. That money can be used to look into the viability of building a public ski and snowboard area in northern Utah.

A similar request to explore sites on the Wasatch Front and in the Oquirrh Mountains was denied.

Despite the split decision, coalition founder Clint Richins said he appreciated the commission’s support.

“I’m excited,” he said, “because we’ll be able to answer the question whether it’s feasible.”

Richins, a Logan resident, early this fall floated the idea of creating a state-funded ski area as a way to make the sport more accessible and affordable for Utahns. He has consistently said the project’s success will hinge on three elements: affordability, challenging terrain and a central location.

In an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Richins noted that Beaver Mountain near Bear Lake is affordable with challenging terrain, but is not central to the state’s population. Conversely, Nordic Valley Resort in the Ogden Valley, he said, is affordable and centrally located, but does not have terrain on par with some of the state’s premier resorts.

Read the full article by Julie Jag at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.