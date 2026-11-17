Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says the market at CREATE PC features artwork and creative goods from local makers.

“In addition to all of the artwork and ceramics, we'll have cookies and jams and tapenades and skincare,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 17. “We even have some really cool people who design their apparel lines.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder Listen • 11:34

Scudder said the market also supports local artists who sell their work there.

“Every sale, 85% of that sale goes directly into the pocket of an artist, and then 15% of that sales is retained by the Arts Council,” she said. “We're a nonprofit and it helps operate the entire store.”

The Holiday Makers Market opens Friday, Nov. 20, with a launch party from 6-9 p.m. and runs through January.

CREATE PC, at 1500 Kearns Blvd., is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.