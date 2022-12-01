© 2022 KPCW

Arts & Culture
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to, and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs after the Noon News at 12:30PM and during The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington, Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review |"Spirited"

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST
Spirited.png
Apple TV
/
Spirited

“Spirited” is a new holiday movie, which is a musical spin on the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. 

There’s nothing that says holidays like snow falling, twinkly lights and 24/7 Christmas movies on all streamers and in the theaters. And like choosing that perfect holiday sweater for Aunt Marge, it’s hard to know exactly which one to watch.

“Spirited,” directed by Sean Anders, is yet another remake of the 19th century classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Hollywood just can’t get enough of Dickens' masterpiece about an elderly miser, ol’ Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates Christmas. There have been too many remakes to count. Bill Murray and The Muppets are two of my personal favorites.

Well, here comes “Spirited” bringing up the reindeer rear with an inverted plot twist, and two movie stars, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. They are certainly worth their mega star status, and they are supremely talented, but did you know they can sing? Well, buckle your Santa belts, you are in for a non-stop unadulterated musical, and at the end of it that question remains to be answered.

I made the mistake of watching it with my children, who are eight and ten, and besides going to bed with questions about suicide and dying, both asked, “Mom, when are they going to stop singing?” Although one song did stick out and we’ve played it a lot since, “Good Afternoon”, which is catchy, and hilarious.

The plot is twisted and hard to follow at times as it attempts to invert the classic with making the ghosts into the heroes.

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) starts to question his haunting job and whether it’s making any difference in the world. He, alongside his co-workers Jacob Marley (Patrick Page), the Ghost of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani) and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Loren Woods, and voiced by Tracy Morgan) set out on a quest to figure it out.

That’s when Present discovers Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), a cynical, greedy jerk who markets his products by spinning lies and fabricating conflicts on social media for a living.

Briggs is the modern-day Scrooge who has that perfect combination of game show host and dictator. And wouldn’t you know it, Scrooge turns the tables on Present and helps him through his existential crisis all the while singing their way through solving the world's problems, namely social media.

In the end, “Spirited” is entertaining and ultimately leaves you feeling good about the world. That there’s hope given all the problems we face.

If you have a spare two hours and seven minutes, which is the running time of “Spirited,” then I’d say it’s worth it, but don’t take the littles. It’s rated PG-13 for language and adult themes, which there are plenty.

“Spirited” is in theatres and streaming on Apple TV+.

Popcorn’s on me.

Arts & Culture Friday Film Review
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan