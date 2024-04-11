© 2024 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Problemista'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published April 11, 2024 at 9:34 AM MDT

"Problemista" follows the story of an aspiring young toymaker from El Salvador as he navigates the U.S. immigration system to pursue his dream career.

In the new quirky comedy/drama “Problemista”, Alejandro Martinez, is a young aspiring toymaker from El Salvador who dreams of designing toys for Hasbro in New York City.

Played by comedian and SNL alum Julio Torres, Alejandro finds himself in a complicated situation as he tries to navigate the U.S. immigration system to remain in the country and pursue his dream career.

To fund the expenses for his work visa, Alejandro patches together a series of odd jobs – including working as an assistant at a cryogenic freezing lab. While working at the lab, Alejandro meets Elizabeth, an eccentric and erratic art dealer played by Tilda Swinton, who’s frozen artist/husband Bobby (played by the actor and rapper RZA) has been on Alejandro’s watch.

When Alejandro loses his job at the lab after an unfortunate mistake, Elizabeth hires him as her assistant to organize her life and curate her frozen husband's final art show, Thirteen Eggs, in exchange for sponsoring his work visa.

True to the A24 genre, the film is peppered with interludes of psychedelic dream-like sequences that serve as colorful illustrations of Alejandro's journey, including a personified version of Craigslist and a vertical labyrinth of empty offices that he must navigate to work through the complicated U.S. immigration system.

Torres wrote and directed the film and delivers a standout performance as Alejandro. Swinton is equally impressive – and unrecognizable - as the over-the-top Elizabeth. Isabella Rossellini narrates the film, which also features cameo roles by Greta Lee and Larry Owens.

With a running time of 1 hour and 38 minutes, "Problemista" is rated R for some language and sexual content and is screening at Park City Film this weekend. Its imaginative storytelling and outstanding performances make "Problemista" a film worth watching.
