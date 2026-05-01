Friday Film Review | "Backside"

The Kentucky Derby is iconic, a symbol of wealth and exclusivity. It’s known for million-dollar horses, multi-million-dollar purses, and of course, great hats. What’s less well-known is the labor behind the scenes that keeps this elite horse race running. In the documentary film “Backside,” it’s the work leading up to the Derby that’s the focus.



Directed by Raúl Paz Pastrana and produced by Patricia Alvarez Astacio and Gabriela Garcia-Pardo, “Backside” received funding from the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund and premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.



The film follows a handful of mostly Spanish-speaking immigrants as they rise before dawn, seven days a week, for a daily grind of repetitive tasks as grooms and hotwalkers. They live with their families in dormitories behind the barns, forming a tight-knit community. The workers care for 1400 horses: bathing them and mucking their stalls, guiding them to the track and comforting them.



“Backside” unfolds quietly. It’s observational, with no interviews, talking heads, or archival footage. The film is at its strongest when showing the deep connection between human and horse. One worker offers a window into this relationship, saying, “I feed them candy because they are my friends.” Paz Pastrana focuses great attention on the horses’ majesty, but also on their playfulness, affection, and curiosity.



“Backside” has little narrative structure and is almost wordless. Occasional dialogue offers a glimpse into the human characters, but the film’s observational style does not allow for much deep understanding.



As the film surveys horses and workers, its neutrality can be vexing. Hot topics, such as the impact of racing methods on horses, the working conditions, and the stark inequality between Churchill Downs’ hidden labor and the Derby’s excesses, are never addressed directly. Only in the final scenes of “Backside,” when glimpses of wealthy Derby spectators contrast with injured horses, does the film’s unobtrusive attention offer a hint of perspective.



“Backside” runs 85 muted minutes. If you love horses, are a fan of fly-on-the-wall documentaries, or want to honor immigrant labor, this is a film worth watching. Park City Film Institute will have a free screening on Saturday, May 9th at 4 p.m. as part of its Cine in Español Series with Park City Library. The film will be shown in English and Spanish, with bilingual subtitles. “Backside” is also available to screen on PBS Documentaries and Prime.