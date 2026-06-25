Park City planners get a close-up of Bonanza Park 5-acre site plans

The seven-member Park City Planning Commission, city staff and developers took a field trip to the 5-acre Bonanza Park site Wednesday.

Almost 20 locals joined them, many of whom are vocal opponents of the plans the Park City Council moved forward in March .

Holding a microphone and speaker, Stephen Swisher with GTS Development laid out how the site — which borders Kearns Blvd. and Bonanza Drive — could look.

Starting in an existing parking lot, he pointed to bright orange cones marking where the seven proposed buildings will be. Spray-painted lines along Bonanza Drive denoted where a new bus lane will run and orange streamers tied to trees showed building heights.

1 of 2 — Bonanza Park PCPC site visit 2.JPG Almost 20 locals joined the seven-member Park City Planning Commission, city staff and developers for a field trip to the 5-acre Bonanza Park site on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 2 — Bonanza Park PCPC site visit 4.JPG Orange cones and spray paint mark where buildings and the sidewalk begin on the proposed 5-acre Bonanza Park site on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Commission Chair Christin Van Dine welcomed locals to the tour, but reminded them that the commission could not take their feedback.

She addressed the recent wave of community pushback during a work session meeting after the site visit. Only the Park City Council has the authority to address what locals don’t like, she said.

“We are here to process the current application as it's submitted and its compliance with the land management code. We are not the policymakers,” she said.

Many of the residents who attended the tour and meeting are part of a loosely organized group called Place PC . The group has publicly voiced its dissatisfaction with plans for the 5 acres and instead advocates for open space.

The tour was the commission's first look at Bonanza plans.

As proposed, the site would become a mixed-use development with 106 residential units; 88 would be affordable. The ground floor of each building would have commercial facilities, including a restaurant, cafe and arts spaces.

About two acres in the center of the site — or 62% — are set aside as open space, with a small amphitheater, playground, and lawn space.

1 of 2 — Bonanza Park PCPC site visit 5.JPG Almost 20 locals joined the seven-member Park City Planning Commission, city staff and developers for a field trip to the 5-acre Bonanza Park site on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 2 — Bonanza Park PCPC site visit 7.JPG Orange streamers tied to trees show building heights of the proposed 5-acre Bonanza Park site on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Commissioners expressed the most concern about building height during the meeting. Six of the seven buildings are above the zoned 35-foot maximum.

Swisher said that’s because it’s difficult to fit three stories under 35 feet and the site is sloped.

“When you get into a larger site, you have these longer buildings that are 120 feet long, and the ground is sloping. You can have five feet of difference from one end to the other.

Adding Park City character to the site is also a factor. Instead of flat, sloped roofs, gables will add elements of the area’s historic mining architecture — and around 11 feet.

The commission asked how the added height would impact mountain views and requested renderings to see the difference.

Commissioners also wanted more parking details. Developers have included 280 underground parking spots, but code requires only 208.

The commission will discuss building height, parking and transportation at meetings July 8, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. Van Dine said those meetings will include opportunities for public comment.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.