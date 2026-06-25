Gallery stroll, local mosaic project anchor Friday night art scene

Park City/Summit Council Arts Council Marketing and Community Relations Manager Kendall Kelley and intern Grace Gladson preview the Friday Gallery Stroll. They also highlighted the a new public art piece on the Rail Trail near Coalville, meant to symbolize community unity. The Arts Council's Create PC will also host a summer exhibit and Create Pride event Friday, featuring a community mosaic project. The exhibit will run all summer, with a gallery stroll on July 11. Finally, they discussed the Summit Arts Market July 11 at Oakley's Red Barn that will showcase over 45 artists, offering food, music, and a regional art spread.