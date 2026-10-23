Friday Film Review | 'Wicker'

“Wicker” was the most unique film I screened at Sundance Film Festival 2026. With the feel of a mythical fairy tale and the moral lessons of a classic fable, the story unfolds in a medieval-ish village populated by all the familiar townsfolk: the butcher, the baker, the tailor, the tavern owner and the bottle washer.

But it is three outlier characters who draw us in.

Peter Dinklage stars as a gifted basket maker whose quiet dignity and kindness set him apart from those around him. Dinklage is one of those rare actors who never appears to be acting. With the slightest glance or gesture, he commands the screen, conveying a depth of emotion that many performers couldn’t communicate with pages of dialogue. His performance is subtle, restrained and utterly mesmerizing.

Elizabeth Debicki, as the tailor’s wife, exudes a different kind of power as she manipulates the lives of those around her. And Olivia Colman, an absolute chameleon, is every bit as believable as the stinky fisherwoman in this film as she was portraying Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.”

The dynamic among all the characters is transformed by the magical appearance of the Wicker Husband, played by Alexander Skarsgård. From the moment he appears on screen, he captivates the attention of the village folk --and the audience.

The film’s beautiful cinematography, imaginative sets and mystical transformation of the Wicker Husband deserve huge accolades.

What unfolds is a magical tale with surprisingly relevant lessons about human nature. The story explores how anger, jealousy, fear and love shape our choices, and how quickly suspicion can overwhelm trust and love. One of the film’s central truths is that bad news is often easier to believe than good news.

As we see in our own culture today, rumors, misinformation and misunderstood actions can cause otherwise decent people to behave irrationally. Fear has a way of spreading faster than facts, and the damage it leaves behind can be profound and irreversible.

“Wicker” may be set in a fantasy world, but its message feels remarkably timely. We all have something to learn from the characters who bring this story to life.

“Wicker” is rated R and runs 1 hour and 45 mesmerizing minutes.

