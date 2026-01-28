Co-Host for This Green Earth

About the Show:

This Green Earth is KPCW’s weekly program exploring the science, politics, economics, ethics and personal stories behind our changing environment. Each episode dives into the pressing issues of climate change, conservation, ecology, energy, and sustainability—locally in Utah’s Wasatch Back and globally. The show’s mission is to inform, engage, and inspire listeners to better understand the natural world and the environmental challenges we face.

Role Overview:

We are seeking a dedicated and curious co-host, with a science background to join This Green Earth. This role involves interviewing leading scientists, policymakers, authors, advocates, and community members, bringing diverse voices and credible perspectives to conversations about the environment and climate.

Key Responsibilities:

Interviewing experts, researchers, authors, and community leaders.



Deliver articulate, engaging, and professional on-air hosting and interviews.



Prepare well-researched questions and maintain strong journalistic standards.



Collaborate on show planning, scripting, and editing.



Support audio production and radio editing tasks as needed.



Contribute to creating accessible, compelling, and informative programming.

Qualifications:

Excellent public speaking, interviewing, and on-air skills.



Strong professional writing and research abilities.



Knowledge of environmental issues, science communication, and public policy



Experience in broadcast, podcast, or radio production ideal.



Proficiency with audio editing and production tools.



Strong science background, i.e. scientist, environmental engineer, science teacher, etc.



Strong organizational skills and great attention to detail.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org.