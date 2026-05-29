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Park City to discuss construction projects at Tuesday open house

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT
Locals learn about Park City's spring projects and future priorities at the spring open house.
Kristine Weller
Locals learn about Park City's spring projects and future priorities at the spring open house.

Park City's spring projects open house will allow locals to talk to city teams about project updates and plans.

Park City residents can learn more about the town’s spring projects June 2.

Projects include the Bonanza Park 5-acre site, Park City MARC pool upgrades, the community center in City Park and plans for the new senior center.

Leaders from transportation planning and engineering, trails and High Valley Transit also share updates at the open house.

It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. on the Park City Library patio. Refreshments from Lucky Ones Coffee will be served.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver