Park City to discuss construction projects at Tuesday open house

Park City residents can learn more about the town’s spring projects June 2.

Projects include the Bonanza Park 5-acre site, Park City MARC pool upgrades, the community center in City Park and plans for the new senior center.

Leaders from transportation planning and engineering, trails and High Valley Transit also share updates at the open house.

It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. on the Park City Library patio. Refreshments from Lucky Ones Coffee will be served.