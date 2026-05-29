In Wasatch Back, state audit finds 2 ‘likely noncitizen’ voter registrations

After reviewing more than 2 million voter registration records, Utah elections officials found 52 “confirmed” and “probable” noncitizens.

According to data published Wednesday, May 27, that number includes two “probable noncitizens” who registered to vote in Wasatch County.

Those two people will have 30 days to provide proof of citizenship before being removed from voter rolls.

“They have never voted in the county,” Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 29.

Full Interview: Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger Listen • 13:17

Full Interview: Interim Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens Listen • 17:29

Data shows one person is part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; the other has permanent residency status.

No voters were flagged as noncitizens in Summit County.

Statewide, the lieutenant governor’s audit also found about 5,000 people whom it couldn’t confirm as U.S. citizens. Those voters will be notified and must submit proof of citizenship to remain registered.

“[If] people don’t respond, doesn’t mean that they’re not a citizen; it means that we as government cannot verify that they are a citizen,” Interim Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 28. “If that is the case, then they would be removed from the voter rolls. If they were a citizen and wanted to vote in the future, they would have to provide that documentation and re-register to vote.”

Utahns were not always required to submit a driver’s license or Social Security number to register to vote. That means voters who registered over 20 years ago may fall into the “unconfirmed” category.

About 0.08% of voters in Summit County and 0.12% of voters in Wasatch County will need to confirm their citizenship. If they don’t, they’ll only receive federal ballots starting in November.

In the 2024 general election, there were about 22,000 registered voters in Wasatch County and a little under 30,000 voters in Summit County.

Granger said voters should feel confident in Utah’s election integrity.

“We are diligent with our voter rolls, we are checking and we’re auditing, and we are keeping up with all the things that our citizens have concerns about,” she said.