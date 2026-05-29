Snyderville Basin resident holds assault suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive

A 911 caller told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office a man was threatening others with scissors at the Snyderville Basin condominium complex May 28.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot said the 35-year-old ran when deputies arrived around 5 p.m.

The man tried to get in various units to get away, Talbot said. Authorities hit the suspect with multiple bean-bag rounds before he got into a third-floor condo and climbed down to a balcony on the second floor.

That person was home and was armed. They held the fleeing suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived and took the man into custody.

The suspect was treated for bean bag-related injuries before he was booked into the Summit County jail, where he is being held without bail.

The man had not been charged as of May 29.

Talbot said the initial 911 call stemmed from a domestic dispute involving others in a nearby condo.