Park City, Wasatch, North Summit students ahead in core subjects, South Summit lags behind

Most Utah students aren’t meeting state standards in math, English language arts and science.

That’s according to recently published statewide assessment results for the 2025-26 school year.

Each spring, grades 3-8 across the state take the Readiness Improvement Success Empowerment, or RISE, test; ninth and tenth graders take the Utah Aspire Plus test. Both assess student proficiency in three core subjects.

Almost 46% of Utah students are proficient in English, 43% in math and 50% in science.

South Summit School District, performed at or below state averages. About 39% of students were proficient in English, 43% in math and almost 47% in science.

During a Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Greg Maughan said the district’s scores have dipped each time the state implements a new testing system. South Summit Director of Teaching and Learning Shelley Halverson said the district has added three instructional coaches for teachers — for a total of four — to help bring scores up.

“We've pointed to it as a systemic issue,” she said. “Just like an athlete, whether you've been a coach or an athlete, or I was a piano student, I can't get better if I don't have support.”

Other Wasatch Back school districts performed better than state averages.

Park City School District led with 68% of students proficient in English, 61% in math and 73% in science.

Over 59% of Wasatch School District students were proficient in English, almost 57% in math and 61% in science. In North Summit School District, almost 53% of students met English benchmarks, 55% in math and 63% in science.

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