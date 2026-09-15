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Wasatch Back reservoirs under harmful algae warnings

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
Trixcis
/
Adobe
A harmful algal bloom can be seen in a body of water.

Deer Creek and Echo reservoirs are warning residents about harmful algal blooms near boat ramps and beach areas.

At Deer Creek Reservoir, warnings were posted Monday at Rainbow Bay and the Island Park marina.

Officials are warning people not to drink the water or swim or paddleboard in those areas. Fishing is allowed but officials advise anglers to discard the skin and guts.

East Wallsburg Bay and the South Basin boat ramp are also under health watches.

At Echo Reservoir, a harmful algal bloom warning has been in place since early September near the Echo Resort boat launch and around 1500 North Echo Dam Road.

Harmful algae can produce toxins that pose serious health risks to people, pets and livestock.

The blooms look like green mats, spilled paint or grass clippings on the water.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver