National Park Service celebrates Constitution Day by waiving entrance fees

Entrance fees will be waived for visitors to any U.S. national park Thursday as the agency celebrates Constitution Day.

The day celebrates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787.

New this year, free entrance days only apply to U.S. citizens and residents. Nonresidents will pay the regular fee.

The free day is one of 10 this year for all National Park Service sites. The park service will also waive entrance fees on Oct. 27 for Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Other timed entry and reservation fees may apply.