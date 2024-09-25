© 2024 KPCW

National Parks to celebrate Public Lands Day with free entrance

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2024 at 2:49 PM MDT
National Park Service
There will be volunteer opportunities at Bryce Canyon National Park Saturday, Sept. 28.

Saturday is National Public Lands Day and to celebrate, the National Parks Service is waiving all entrance fees for the day.

National Public Lands Day was first celebrated in 1994, spearheaded by the National Environmental Education Foundation.

Since then, the park service says it’s been one of the nation’s largest single-day volunteer efforts. It falls on the fourth Saturday of September each year.

In 2023, more than 130 national parks hosted events with 7,600 volunteers donating 41,500 hours of service.

This year’s theme is “Together for Tomorrow,” an effort to join forces for a common goal: stewarding America’s natural resources for future generations to enjoy.

Volunteers can join in service projects Sept. 28 at national parks and recreation areas across Utah including Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Golden Spike Historical Park.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver