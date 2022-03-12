© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured

Utah Avalanche Center issues special avalanche bulletin

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST
Utah_Avalanche_Center_logo.jpg
Utah Avalanche Center
/

The Utah Avalanche Center is issuing a special avalanche bulletin for Saturday, March 12th.

The Utah Avalanche Center says it is very worried that a serious avalanche accident could occur this weekend. A considerable avalanche danger exists across northern and central Utah.

The avalanche center says this is when the most accidents and fatalities occur.

The report goes on to say dangerous avalanche conditions combined with great powder and beautiful weather make accidents likely.

The avalanche center says that there have been many close calls this week, the report says, but luck eventually runs out.

The avalanche center says people headed to the backcountry should ensure everyone has and knows how to use an avalanche beacon, shovel, and probe and avoid being on, near or under all steep slopes and avalanche terrain. The avalanche center says there is great riding and great powder on slopes less than 30 degrees in steepness where avalanches are much less likely to occur.

The most recent avalanche report can be found here.

Tags

Featured Utah Avalanche Center
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins