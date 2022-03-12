Utah Avalanche Center issues special avalanche bulletin

The Utah Avalanche Center says it is very worried that a serious avalanche accident could occur this weekend. A considerable avalanche danger exists across northern and central Utah.

The avalanche center says this is when the most accidents and fatalities occur.

The report goes on to say dangerous avalanche conditions combined with great powder and beautiful weather make accidents likely.

The avalanche center says that there have been many close calls this week, the report says, but luck eventually runs out.

The avalanche center says people headed to the backcountry should ensure everyone has and knows how to use an avalanche beacon, shovel, and probe and avoid being on, near or under all steep slopes and avalanche terrain. The avalanche center says there is great riding and great powder on slopes less than 30 degrees in steepness where avalanches are much less likely to occur.

The most recent avalanche report can be found here.

