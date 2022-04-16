Highway 40 to be reduced to one lane north of Heber starting Monday

The closure is part of ongoing roadway rehabilitation efforts by the Utah Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, April 18th, eastbound US 40 will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day over the Provo River bridge. The westbound lanes are being resurfaced over the bridge and traffic will be diverted to the other side.

UDOT says the new traffic configurations will be in place throughout the project. UDOT says speed limits will be reduced through the construction area and to expect moderate to heavy delays.

Resurfacing and restriping work will take place on US 40 from the Provo River bridge to the Summit County line until this fall.

