Highway 40 to be reduced to one lane north of Heber starting Monday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT
Eastbound Highway 40 will be reduced to one lane of traffic south of the Jordanelle Reservoir starting Monday.

The closure is part of ongoing roadway rehabilitation efforts by the Utah Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, April 18th, eastbound US 40 will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day over the Provo River bridge. The westbound lanes are being resurfaced over the bridge and traffic will be diverted to the other side.

UDOT says the new traffic configurations will be in place throughout the project. UDOT says speed limits will be reduced through the construction area and to expect moderate to heavy delays.

Resurfacing and restriping work will take place on US 40 from the Provo River bridge to the Summit County line until this fall.

For more information, click here.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
