Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU

Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City. Once the lieutenant governor signs off on the 60-acre annexation, it will become official.

Along with that annexation, the Heber City Council approved four developments, including townhomes, an assisted living facility and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

The council held off on approval two weeks ago, citing concerns about last-minute changes, the assisted living center’s proposed height, and affordable housing.

In the Tuesday meeting, the council approved the senior center’s revised design at three stories tall. And the roughly 350 homes to be built will include 17 designated as affordable housing, with people earning 60% of the area’s median income eligible to live there.

According to a 2022 report by Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, 60% of the current area median income in Wasatch County is $47,000 for a single-person household and $62,000 for a four-person household.

By annexing land into the city, developments get access to city services like water and sewer lines, police and road services.

The council also unanimously approved a new city attorney, Jeremy Cook, of Cohne Kinghorn Law Firm in Salt Lake City. City Manager Matt Brower will negotiate a contract with him, which the council must approve before he begins.

Current City Attorney Mark Smedley has been repositioned as an assistant city manager but will continue to represent the city in court.

