Heber celebrates season with Old Fashioned Christmas

Heber City’s Old Fashioned Christmas features indoor and outdoor fun, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Square, which is on Main Street between Center Street and 100 North.

Santa, a face painter and balloon artist will be inside the city hall building. Meanwhile, Wasatch Back Irish Dance, the Heber Valley jazz ensemble and choir, Midway’s Swiss Bell Ringers, and other groups will take turns performing around the tree outside.

Also outside, people can find Santa’s reindeer, two wagons giving free rides around the block, hot chocolate, food trucks and an ice sculpture.

Organizer Jody Summers says attendees should dress for cold weather.

“Just bundle up. We will have burned barrels and our fire pits around to stay warm. You can come inside and warm up for a bit and see Santa, but it is an outdoor event, so prepare for that.”

After a community sing-along led by the choir, the tree lighting will wrap up the evening at 8:15 p.m.

Everything at the Old Fashioned Christmas will be free, except the food trucks.

More about the event that’s been happening since 2017 is available on Heber City’s Facebook page.