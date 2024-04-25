Park Meadows Country Club to build new golf course maintenance building

A representative for the private course said they are running out of space in their existing maintenance building. The new facility will be used as office space and for vehicle maintenance.

The project area is in an existing maintenance yard near Estates Drive in the Park Meadows neighborhood. The planning department received four letters of support from nearby residents.

Park City Municipal The project location.

The plan also involves adding 10,000 square feet of pavement.

The Park City Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Wednesday. The golf course could not be reached for comment on the construction timeline.