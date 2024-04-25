© 2024 KPCW

Park Meadows Country Club to build new golf course maintenance building

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:14 PM MDT
A rendering of the project.
Park City Municipal
The Park Meadows Country Club Golf Course will construct a new 6,000 square foot maintenance building along with an open-air shed and 20 employee parking spots, according to plans submitted to Park City.

A representative for the private course said they are running out of space in their existing maintenance building. The new facility will be used as office space and for vehicle maintenance.

The project area is in an existing maintenance yard near Estates Drive in the Park Meadows neighborhood. The planning department received four letters of support from nearby residents.

The project location.
Park City Municipal
The plan also involves adding 10,000 square feet of pavement.

The Park City Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Wednesday. The golf course could not be reached for comment on the construction timeline.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta