Heber man arrested after standoff with officers, SWAT team

Heber City Police reported they got a call from potential domestic violence victims Saturday night around 11 p.m. The callers said they had left a home after an altercation with an intoxicated man escalated and he threatened them with a gun.

Police officers and a SWAT team responded to the home, where 46-year-old Tyler Fish was inside. They set up a perimeter around the house, blocked off the street and warned neighbors about the situation.

“The SWAT team was called out because at this point, with a man with a gun inside the house that wouldn't come out, it's considered a barricaded suspect, and we weren't going to go in and get him,” Heber Police Sergeant Josh Weishar said. “He was isolated to himself in there, but he was going to be arrested at that point. So we were just kind of waiting him out. But we did make contact with him, and he eventually gave himself up.”

Before Fish finally came outside, police tried to speak with him by calling his cell and talking through a loudspeaker.

Police arrested Fish and took him to the Wasatch County Jail a little after 5 a.m. Sunday. He’s since been charged with domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a dangerous weapon by an intoxicated person, intoxication, and interference with a peace officer.

Police didn’t release information about the victims.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also sent responders to the call.

