Critical fire weather conditions forecast for the Wasatch Back

The National Weather Service reports building high pressure is bringing a warming trend to Utah. By Thursday afternoon, the weather service says highs will run up to 20 degrees above normal seasonal temperatures and approach daily records.

Utah will also experience afternoon wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph and very low relative humidity values, which drive the widespread critical fire weather conditions.

The Park City area is expected to see a high of 90 degrees Thursday and 84 degrees Friday. Heber will be even hotter, with a high of 96 degrees Thursday and 90 degrees Friday.

Fire weather concerns are expected to taper off in northern Utah by Friday evening, but will continue across central and southern Utah until Saturday.

Fire restrictions have been in place since June 1 for unincorporated areas of Summit County within Park City Fire District boundaries.

Under the state forester’s restrictions, open flames are only allowed within established public facilities at campgrounds and fixed fire pits. Discharging fireworks and smoking in certain areas are banned under the rules as well.

Violations of county fire restrictions are punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

The ban does not include Park City, but fireworks and open flames within city limits have been banned since June 15 .