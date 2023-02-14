Heber City invites public to open house about the future of downtown

The process to develop the general plan in downtown Heber City continues Wednesday with an open house.

A city release says the meeting will examine possibilities for how the city will evolve over the next two to three decades. There will be three plans on display with details in specific areas such as building heights. City staff say the plans are based on resident input from brainstorming sessions that occurred last fall.

The city is hoping for resident feedback. Two sessions are scheduled - one at noon and another at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wasatch County Senior Center, 465 East 1200 South.