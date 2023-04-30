Heber commuters can expect daily traffic delays

Drivers from Park City to Heber City can expect major delays in May.

Construction crews will resume work on a stretch of U.S. Highway 40 north of Heber Valley. The plan is to reduce traffic into one lane 24 hours a day beginning Monday and shift all traffic to the outbound lanes later in the week.

The project first closed lanes and caused daily delays during busy commuter hours in March 2022. That continued intermittently until winter. Utah Department of Transportation planners initially expected to finish by the end of the year, but said supply chain issues, specifically related to getting concrete, set the project back.

UDOT Communications Manager Geoff Dupaix told KPCW the remaining work will take about three months, weather permitting.

A press release from UDOT warned the delays could add about 25 minutes to the drive from the U.S. 40 Mayflower exit to Heber City.

Dupaix recommended drivers change their commute times if possible if they normally drive on U.S. 40 to Heber during late afternoon to early evening.

